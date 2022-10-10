KBC Group NV Acquires 150 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,447.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

