KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

NYSE:MPC opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

