KBC Group NV Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $710.77 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

