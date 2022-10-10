KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 267,538 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,491. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.63 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

