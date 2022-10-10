KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,249 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 150,565 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,964 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

