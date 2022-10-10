KBC Group NV Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $137.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

