KBC Group NV Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $131.26 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

