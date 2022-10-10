KBC Group NV Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $194.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average of $200.29. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

