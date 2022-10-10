KBC Group NV Has $5.14 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 169.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

