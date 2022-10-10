KBC Group NV Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

GPN opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

