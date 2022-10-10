KBC Group NV Invests $5.05 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $92,222,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $44,606,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,179,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

