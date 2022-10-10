KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

