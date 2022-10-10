KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE opened at $264.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

