KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.50 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.