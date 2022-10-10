KBC Group NV Sells 1,233 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,506,267 shares of company stock valued at $557,747,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.