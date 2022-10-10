KBC Group NV Sells 1,966 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.