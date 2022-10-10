KBC Group NV Sells 20,973 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 3.0 %

AVB stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.01 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.