KBC Group NV Sells 2,762 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,258,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,832,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $134.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

