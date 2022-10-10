KBC Group NV Sells 4,918 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.