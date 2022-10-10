KBC Group NV Sells 4,975 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,327 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.