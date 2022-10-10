KBC Group NV Sells 5,607 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

