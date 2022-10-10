KBC Group NV Sells 69,279 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

