KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Stock Down 1.5 %

KBR opened at $46.19 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

