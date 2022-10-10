Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

