Key Financial Inc Purchases 741 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

