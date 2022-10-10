KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.