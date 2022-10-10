Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 312,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 289,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

KEYS opened at $161.06 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

