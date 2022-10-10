Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.