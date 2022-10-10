Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $452.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.71. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers



Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

