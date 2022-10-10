L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will earn $13.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.80. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

NYSE:LHX opened at $224.32 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.14.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

