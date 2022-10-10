Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $43,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS opened at $91.45 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

