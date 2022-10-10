Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 66.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

LSI stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

