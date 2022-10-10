Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $44,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

