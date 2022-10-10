Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $40.33 Average PT from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 262,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

