Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $59.88 Average PT from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.