Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $40.47 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 444.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 73,641 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 157.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $87.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.