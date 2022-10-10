Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

