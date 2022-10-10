Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$78.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$64.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.00.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

