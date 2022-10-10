MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $166.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.