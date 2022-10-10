Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

