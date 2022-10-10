Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

