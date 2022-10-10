Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

