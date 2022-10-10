Mayar Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 9.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

