Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

