Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

