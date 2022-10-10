Methode Electronics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 3.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,239,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.