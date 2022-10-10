Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

