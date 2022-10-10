Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MU opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.