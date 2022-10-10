Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,738 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

