Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,765 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Down 3.7 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $304.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $302.61 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

